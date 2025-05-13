Russian delegation to be waiting for Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul on May 15 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation will be in Istanbul on Thursday, waiting for Ukrainian negotiators, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We only evaluate statements made by President Putin who suggested that the two countries’ delegations hold talks in Istanbul on Thursday. Our delegation will be there, and it will be waiting for the Ukrainian side," Peskov told VGTRK reporter Pavel Zarubin, when asked to comment on Vladimir Zelensky’s statements about his desire to meet with the Russian leader.

The Kremlin spokesman added that members of the Russian delegation would be named once the president handed down the relevant instructions.

Earlier, Zelensky confirmed that he would be in Turkey on May 15 for a meeting with the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Zelensky added that he also expected to meet with Putin in Ankara or Istanbul.