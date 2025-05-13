Skilled negotiators to represent Russia in Istanbul talks — lawmaker

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russia’s delegation to the upcoming Istanbul talks will include experienced professionals, capable of demonstrating the will to achieve lasting peace even when engaging with Kiev’s "toughest negotiating team," Leonid Slutsky, head of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"It will be a highly professional delegation, capable of dealing with the toughest team of Ukrainian negotiators in the most challenging circumstances and demonstrating the will to achieve fundamental agreements that would pave the way for peace," Slutsky pointed out. "This is what I can tell you with all responsibility," he added. However, the politician said that whether he would join the Russian team of negotiators the way he had done in 2022 "will remain undisclosed until May 15."

The senior lawmaker noted that "no issues have lost relevance yet" but "there are some that need to be reconsidered based on the current situation." According to Slutsky, this is first and foremost about the need for Kiev to recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republic and the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions as parts of Russia, as well as about Ukraine’s neutral status and denazification.

Speaking to reporters in the Kremlin in the early hours of May 11, Putin urged Kiev to resume direct talks suspended in 2022, without preconditions. The plan is to start dialogue in Istanbul on May 15.

Vladimir Zelensky, in turn, announced plans to travel to Turkey on Thursday. The statement came after US President Donald Trump urged Ukraine to immediately accept Putin’s offer for talks. Prior to that, Zelensky had insisted that a 30-day ceasefire should precede any negotiations with Moscow.