MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky's entourage sees captured civilians from Russia’s Kursk Region as "a valuable bargaining chip," and believes it can exchange them for captured troops from the Azov nationalist battalion (outlawed in Russia as a terrorist group), Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said in a statement obtained by TASS on Tuesday.

"Vladimir Zelensky's entourage refers to the Kursk residents taken by the Ukrainian military to Ukraine as ‘a valuable bargaining chip,’ in exchange for which they can demand from Moscow ‘something more substantial than wounded or unfit-for-combat prisoners of war’," the statement reads.

"They have in mind primarily members of the Azov nationalist battalion, recognized as terrorist and outlawed in the Russian Federation, who have been convicted in our country for committing particularly serious crimes," the statement continued.

The statement pointed out that "according to SVR intel, Kiev intends to hold on to the remaining Kursk civilians forcibly held in Ukraine for as long as possible."

At the same time, Zelensky and crew know that Russia does not have a comparable "trump card" in the form of captured Ukrainian civilians, the SVR stated. Given these circumstances, Kiev believes it has a better chance "of gaming the Kremlin and forcing it to make concessions on the exchange of Kursk civilians for Azov troops."

"The use of Russian civilians as hostages in an attempt to secure the release of convicted killers and thugs is yet another testament to the Nazi nature of Zelensky’s regime," the statement added.