Poland choses hostile path by closing Russian consulate general — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. By shutting down Russia’s consulate general in Krakow, the Polish government continues to sour its relations with Moscow which are already in dire straits, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said at a briefing.

The Kremlin spokesman characterized Warsaw’s actions to reduce Russia’s diplomatic presence in Poland as "constituent links in this overall scheme to downgrade bilateral relations, which are already in dire straits."

"Poland chooses to be hostile and unfriendly towards us," the spokesman pointed out.

Earlier, Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski authorized the closure of the Russian Consulate General in Krakow. In a post on X, he said Poland had found evidence that Russian special services were allegedly behind a massive fire at the shopping center. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow will soon respond appropriately to what she called an "inadequate" move by Warsaw.

In October 2024, Poland’s top diplomat decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Poznan, citing an alleged attempt by Russia to set fire to a plant factory in Wroclaw.