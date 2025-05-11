Coming to Istanbul and beginning negotiations is easy if Kiev wants it — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Sending a delegation to Istanbul and beginning negotiations is easy to do if Kiev really wants it, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin in an interview.

"A proposal on negotiations without preconditions has been made. They need to come and begin negotiations. This is quite easy if they want it, of course," Ushakov said.

In his words, the level of the delegation is yet to be announced.

"As you know, we have suggested Thursday, May 15. We are ready to start in the morning. The announcement on who will head the Russian delegation will be made in the coming days," the official said.

He added that the Kremlin was waiting for Ukraine’s response to the proposal.