Putin describes his talks with Xi Jinping as very fruitful

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The recent talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping were very productive, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in the Kremlin.

"Our comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with the People’s Republic of China is a true example of modern equal relations in the 21st century. Chinese President Xi Jinping was the main guest of events marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. We have had very fruitful negotiations," Putin said.

"Two joint statements at the level of the heads of states were adopted. A broad range of intergovernmental and interdepartmental agreements in the spheres of energy, trade, finances, science, culture and many others was signed," he added.