Russia sacrificed most for Victory in Great Patriotic War, Putin says

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. All Soviet Union nations have enormously contributed to Victory in the Great Patriotic War but the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, due to its sheer size, has made the greatest input, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Russia, as part of the Soviet Union, back then was called the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, <…> its losses amounted to about 70%. This is why we always emphasize that all the peoples of the Soviet Union made an enormous contribution, no one was sparing themselves, everyone was working toward the shared Victory but certainly, the Russian Federation, due to its size, contributed the most toward that Victory. And sacrificed more of its sons and daughters who died, defending the Motherland and protecting our future," the Russian leader said during a meeting with the participants of an educational marathon.

He reiterated that overall, the Soviet Union lost 27 million people in that war. "There is no exact count yet but it is clear that this affected almost every family and is extremely important," the Russian president noted.