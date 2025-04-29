World needs new architecture of equal and indivisible security — Putin

VOLGOGRAD, April 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of establishing a new global security framework that protects all countries equally.

"The world community must work together to develop a new architecture of equal and indivisible security, which would reliably protect all states without compromising the security of others," the Russian leader said at the plenary session of the "Great Heritage, Common Future" International Forum.

Putin also emphasized that countries should work together to form "a more just and multipolar world order based on the principle of respecting each other's interests and rights to our own models of development." "Russia develops its partnership with Belarus and all forum participants precisely on this basis," the head of state pointed out.

He also suggested using the existing multilateral forms of cooperation as the foundation for a new world order, including the Union State, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), BRICS, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as "other reputable and influential organizations.".