Russia to wait and see if Kiev observes May ceasefire, Easter truce not good omen

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. As Ukraine almost immediately violated the Easter truce, Moscow doesn’t have high hopes for the May ceasefire, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"The Kiev authorities almost immediately violated the Easter truce declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin," Medvedev said delivering a lecture at the "Knowledge. First" educational marathon.

"By the way, this provoked anger even among those who had some illusions about Kiev. We will see what happens on May 9," he added.

Putin declared a ceasefire from 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 8 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 7) to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on May 11 (9:00 p.m. GMT on May 10) in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War. According to the Kremlin, "all military operations will be suspended during this time." The Russian president made the decision for humanitarian reasons.

The Easter truce was declared by President Putin on the eve of Easter earlier this month during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov and the president urged the Ukrainian side to observe the truce. Gerasimov handed down orders to all of Russia’s battlegroups in the special military operation area to halt fire. The Easter truce was in effect from 6:00 p.m. Moscow time on April 19 to 12:00 a.m. Moscow time on April 21, or 30 hours in total.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on April 21 that it had registered 4,900 ceasefire breaches by the Ukrainian military. The Kiev regime continued delivering strikes on the positions of Russian troops and civilian facilities in borderline areas of the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk Regions and in Crimea.