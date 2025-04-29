Russia, US fated to cooperate, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russia and the United States, the world’s two biggest nuclear powers, have no choice but to cooperate with each other, as global stability depends on it, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"The world’s two biggest nuclear powers - the Russian Federation and the United States - are fated to cooperation, otherwise the world would lose its footing," the politician noted in a lecture at the Knowledge First educational marathon.

Medvedev pointed out that the European Union was rapidly degrading and was likely to lose its standing as an independent international player in the near future.

"This is why today, it is with the United States that our country is communicating, along with our other main partners. Although the communication is very complicated - and I know it first hand - the US is the one to communicate with because its terrified satellites decide nothing on the global scale even with all their grandstanding and mischief," the Russian Security Council deputy chairman stressed.

He added that Moscow and Washington are now working to bring their bilateral dialogue onto a pragmatic footing, based on real circumstances, interests, and capabilities.