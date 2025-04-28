Russia believes Brazil right candidate for permanent seat on UN Security Council — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia believes that Brazil, which is conducting an independent foreign policy and can make a substantial contribution to settling international problems, is the right candidate for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

On Sunday, Lavrov arrived in Brazil for taking part in the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting.

"It is absolutely obvious to us that the shaping of a multipolar world should include broader representation of the countries of the Global South and East, that is, Asian, African and Latin American countries, at the UN Security Council," he said. "We believe that Brazil, which is conducting an independent foreign policy and can make a substantial contribution to settling international problems, is the right candidate for a permanent seat on the UNSC," the minister added.

Moscow believes in a balanced reform of the Security Council as one of the main UN bodies, which is primarily responsible, as per the UN Charter, for maintaining international peace and security, Lavrov noted, adding that Russia also supports the nomination of India, on the condition that Africa would be represented.

That said, Moscow is "against giving more seats to Western countries and their allies," he stressed. "There are too many of them at the Security Council as it is. We are not ready to support the nominations of Germany and Japan because of the revival of the militarist ideology there and their openly unfriendly policy towards Russia," the minister said.