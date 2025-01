DONETSK, January 20. /TASS/. About two dozen explosions have struck the skies over Donetsk and its suburbs in the past few hours, with the city's air defense system in operation, a TASS correspondent reports.

The reporter noted that the sounds of powerful explosions could be heard across all districts of the city and in neighboring Makeyevka.

Preliminary data from emergency response services indicate that the attacks have been repelled, and no casualties have been reported.