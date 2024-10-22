Ukraine fires some 80 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over past day

BELGOROD, October 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have fired roughly 80 munitions and 26 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region over the past day, injuring eight civilians, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Shebekinsky district, 41 munitions in 7 shelling rounds and seven UAVs, 3 of which were intercepted, were fired at the city of Shebekino, villages of Voznesenovka, Ziborovka, Murom, Nezhegol, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Rzhevka, Terezovka, farmsteads of Maryino and Mukhin. Five civilians were wounded, four of them were admitted to Belgorod city hospital No. 2," he wrote.

Ukraine fired 21 munitions and 8 UAVs at the Belgorod district, injuring two people and damaging three private houses and three passenger cars.

On October 21, following an attack on Belgorod, a woman received injuries of both arms. An ambulance crew provided her with medical assistance on the spot. A total of 63 private households, 10 flats in 2 apartment buildings, 16 passenger vehicles, a bus and an industrial facility were damaged in the city.

Four UAVs and 13 munitions were fired at the Volokonovsky, Grayvoronovsky, Novooskolsky and Yakovlevsky districts. In the Valuysky district, 4 settlements were attacked by 4 drones, a power supply line was damaged. "Two munitions in two rounds of shelling and 2 drones, of which one was intercepted by air defense, were fired at the villages of Starolesye and Grafovka in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. A total of 15 private households, 3 passenger cars and a power supply line were damaged," the governor said.

A man, who had received injuries in a UAV attack on a passenger car on October 20, went to Belgorod city hospital No. 2, he also reported.