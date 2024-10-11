ASEAN countries accept invitation to attend BRICS summit in Kazan — Lavrov

VIENTIANE /Laos/, October 11. /TASS/. Some countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have accepted the invitation to attend the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference after the results of his participation in the 19th East Asia summit on Friday.

"A whole number of ASEAN countries have been invited to attend the [BRICS] summit and these invitations have been accepted," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"I have no doubts that the approaches being developed within BRICS to various issues of the agenda can quite be of interest for participants in East Asia summits, especially for member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations," Lavrov said.

The BRICS association was established by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined BRICS. On January 1, 2024, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia became full-fledged members of the BRICS association. This year, Russia holds the rotating chair in the association. The summit in Kazan on October 22-24 will be the main event for BRICS in 2024.