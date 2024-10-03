Russia urges Israel, Iran to exercise restraint — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The situation in the Middle East has reached unprecedented heat, Russia urges Israel and Iran to exercise restraint, Deputy Foreign Minister and Russian Sherpa for BRICS Sergey Ryabkov stated.

"This unprecedented escalation of violence must be stopped immediately, the military hostilities in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone must be stopped. In our national capacity, we are giving extensive, comprehensive comments on this subject. As a matter of fact, the same is true regarding the new round of escalation between Israel and Iran. We call on all parties to exercise restraint," he said at a news conference dedicated to preparations for the BRICS summit in Kazan.

"The events that we are witnessing in the region are absolutely unprecedented, with the implications of the current crisis to be very profound. The destructive policy of the US and the closest US ally in the Middle East, the state of Israel, has led to a genuine humanitarian catastrophe. We maintain contact with all regional governments," the deputy minister added.