Israel acts in Lebanon with US support — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The Israeli army is operating on the territory of Lebanon with the full support of Washington, Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Shawki Bou Nassar told TASS in an interview.

"Israel has committed more than 35,000 violations of Lebanese airspace, Lebanese land and Lebanese territorial waters. This is the official number counted by the United Nations and the Lebanese army," the diplomat pointed out.

According to him, this shows once again that Israel "does not respect any UN resolution, any international law." "Unfortunately, with the full support of the United States, they feel that they are above the international law and above the UN Charter," the ambassador emphasized.

When asked whether there are fears in Beirut that southern parts of Lebanon may repeat the fate of Gaza in light of the Israeli operation, the ambassador said that this is not excluded. "Well, you cannot rule out anything. <...> If you recall, [UN Security Council] Resolution 1701 stipulated that Israel stop all its violations of Lebanese water, land and space, which has never happened since 2006 until now," Shawki Bou Nassar emphasized.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against Hezbollah units in Lebanon, during which it is carrying out massive airstrikes against the movement’s military facilities. The stated goal is to create secure conditions in Israel’s northern border areas so that tens of thousands of residents can return there. As a result of one of the strikes, Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah was eliminated in Beirut on September 27. The organization confirmed his death and vowed to continue its confrontation with Israel. In the early morning hours of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in southern Lebanon.