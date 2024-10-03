Chance of direct clash between nuclear powers should not be underestimated — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. We have never seen a situation like today's and the threat of a direct clash between nuclear powers should not be underestimated, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday.

"At this moment, the risk of a direct military confrontation between nuclear powers cannot be downplayed," the diplomat said. "What is happening now has no historical precedent."

"We are navigating uncharted military-political territory, and our opponents simply cannot afford to make mistakes," Ryabkov added.

The Russian diplomat stressed that "the cost of such a mistake could be potentially catastrophic."

"Believe me when I say that we [Russia] move forward confidently and without any errors," he continued.

"The real question is whether those on the other side are capable of rationally assessing the consequences of their course," Ryabkov added.