BRICS diplomats working on leaders' declaration for Kazan summit — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. BRICS diplomats are coordinating the final document of the association's summit in Kazan, Deputy Foreign Minister and Russia's BRICS sherpa Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We are currently in the process of finalizing the summit declaration through sherpa and sous-sherpa channels," he said at a press conference on preparations for the BRICS summit in Kazan.

According to the diplomat, the document "incorporates the key elements of the results of the work carried out along sectoral lines and contains the most important political statements." "This will be the focus of the Foreign Ministry unit, which is responsible for BRICS issues, in the coming week," Ryabkov said. "We are proceeding at a good pace, I think the results will be positive," he concluded.