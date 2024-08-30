Russia delivers 15 precision strikes at key Ukrainian energy sites, airfields over week

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russia delivered one massive and 14 combined strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at key Ukrainian energy sites and airfields over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On August 24-30, the Russian Armed Forces delivered one massive and 14 combined strikes by long-range precision weapons, Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting vital Ukrainian energy and aerodrome infrastructure sites, fuel depots, arsenals of Western-made air-launched weapons and artillery munitions," the ministry said in a statement.

The strikes also targeted UAV production workshops, naval drone storage facilities, temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian nationalist formations and foreign mercenaries, it specified.

Ukraine’s army loses 16,910 troops in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 16,910 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week, according to the latest data on the special military operation released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest data show that the Ukrainian army suffered roughly 3,580 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, more than 3,450 casualties from the Battlegroup West, over 4,840 casualties from the Battlegroup South, 3,720 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 860 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 460 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 3,580 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 3,580 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy multiple launch rocket systems, including a US-made HIMARS launcher in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units continued destroying Ukrainian armed formations in the Kursk Region. Operational/tactical aircraft and army aviation helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and artillery inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of units from four mechanized brigades, a tank brigade and two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and three territorial defense brigades. Russian forces also thwarted the enemy’s attempts to deploy reserves from the territory of Ukraine," the ministry said.

In the Volchansk and Liptsy directions, the Battlegroup North units struck formations of a Ukrainian marine infantry brigade, two territorial defense brigades and two National Guard brigades, it specified.

"Over the week, the enemy’s losses in the Battlegroup North area of responsibility amounted to 3,580 personnel, six tanks, 181 armored combat vehicles and 103 motor vehicles. Russian forces also destroyed four multiple launch rocket systems, including a US-made HIMARS rocket launcher, 35 field artillery guns and 12 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West liberates two communities over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West liberated the settlements of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlements of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region as a result of well-coordinated operations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 3,450 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 3,450 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three US-made armored vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup West units "inflicted casualties on formations of six mechanized brigades, a tank brigade, an assault brigade and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed in Russia as a terrorist organization]. They repulsed 34 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to more than 3,450 personnel, two tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, including three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and 51 motor vehicles, it specified.

In counterbattery warfare, Russian forces destroyed a Croatian-made RAK-SA-12 multiple launch rocket system and 38 field artillery guns, among them 18 Western-made 155mm self-propelled artillery guns and howitzers, the ministry said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 16 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations and 18 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberates Konstantinovka community in DPR

Russia’s Battlegroup South liberated the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and inflicted more than 4,840 casualties on Ukrainian troops in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of decisive operations. They inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized, two motorized infantry and two infantry brigades, an airmobile brigade and four assault brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades. They repelled five counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to more than 4,840 personnel, a US-made Abrams tank, a German-made Leopard tank, four armored combat vehicles, 60 motor vehicles and 57 field artillery guns, including 23 NATO-produced weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed 11 electronic warfare stations and 16 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberates four communities in DPR over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center liberated four communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Orlovka, Kamyshevka, Nikolayevka and Novozhelannoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations. They inflicted casualties on formations of seven mechanized and two jaeger brigades, an airborne brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police. They repulsed 50 counterattacks by Ukrainian army units," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 3,720 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 3,720 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, the enemy’s losses in that frontline area amounted to 3,720 personnel, seven tanks, 14 armored combat vehicles, including a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle and two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 38 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher and 42 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 860 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 860 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven Western-made artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units gained more advantageous frontiers and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and four territorial defense brigades. They repelled 18 counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 860 personnel, seven armored combat vehicles, 43 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, among them seven Western-made 155mm self-propelled artillery systems and howitzers, and also four electronic warfare stations, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 460 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 460 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of an infantry brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the week amounted to 460 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 32 motor vehicles and 16 field artillery guns, including six American-made 155mm howitzers, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, 311 UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jet, three US-made ATACMS missiles and 311 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft, three US-made ATACMS operational/tactical missiles, four Tochka-U tactical missiles, 19 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, 31 US-made HIMARS rockets and 311 unmanned aerial vehicles, including 127 UAVs outside the area of the special military operation," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys six Ukrainian naval drones over week

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed six Ukrainian naval drones over the week, the ministry reported.

"The Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed six Ukrainian uncrewed boats," the ministry said.

Nearly 60 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops over week

Nearly 60 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, 58 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the engagement line," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 641 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 30,701 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 surface-to-air missile systems, 17,783 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,431 multiple rocket launchers, 13,809 field artillery guns and mortars and 25,447 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.