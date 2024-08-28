BRICS facing task to keep energy transition from turning into West’s scam — MFA

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. BRICS countries are facing the task to keep the shift to renewable sources of energy from turning into the West’s scam, Dmitry Birichevsky, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of Economic Cooperation, said.

"Through BRICS we (members of the integration - TASS) agree on common approaches to promotion of the financial architecture of a gradual energy transition independent of the West," he said at the 6th BRICS International Municipal Forum. "The world is moving to green economy and we have to make sure that this is not a scam, with such elements present indeed, and not the lobby of the West, which forces solely renewable sources of energy," the official added.

The West makes "the world move to the system of accelerated energy transition in the interests of those companies that are currently involved in solar and wind energy," with such actions affecting countries that want to ensure their energy security, Birichevsky noted.