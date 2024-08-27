Extremism-, terrorism-related crimes on the rise in North Caucasus — Security Council

NALCHIK, August 27. /TASS/. The operational situation in the North Caucasian Federal District continues to be difficult, with extremism-and terrorism-related crimes being on the rise, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu said.

"The socio-political and operational situation in the North Caucasian Federal District continues to be difficult. The district demonstrates a stable trend toward increasing the number of extremism-and terrorism-related crimes," he said at a Security Council meeting in the North Caucasian Federal District.

According to Shoigu, terror attacks in the Republics of Karachay-Cherkessia and Dagestan claimed 21 lives, including of 18 police officers, in 2024 alone.