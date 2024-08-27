Rosatom CEO, IAEA chief to discuss NPP safety next week in Kaliningrad

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. CEO of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev said that he has agreed with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafel Grossi to meet in Kaliningrad next week to discuss a range of issues of the safety of nuclear facilities.

"We have agreed to hold the next stage of full-format multilateral talks in a regime of departmental delegations. Naturally, decisions are made not only by us alone. We make these decisions with the defense ministry, the National Guard service, Russia’s environmental and nuclear watchdog Rostekhnadzor, and the foreign ministry to agree a common position. And next week, we will discuss these matters in detail in Kaliningrad," he said.

According to Likhachev, initiatives geared to improve cooperation between the agency and Rosatom are coming from both sides. That is why, in his words, it is necessary to bring their positions closer during next week’s talks.

On August 27, Grossi arrived in the city of Kurchatov to visit the Kursk NPP. Earlier, he described the situation around the Kursk NPP as causing serious concerns due to risks of damage from Ukraine’s attacks. He announced his plans to visit the facility to assess the situation and then go to Kiev. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed Kiev’s attempted kamikaze drone attack on the Kursk NPP as an act of nuclear terrorism and called for the IAEA’s reaction.