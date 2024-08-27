Not all parties interested in ceasefire in Israeli-Palestinian conflict — Lavrov

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Some parties to the conflict in the Gaza Strip do not want the fighting to stop, hoping that if the hostilities continue, the global political landscape will change in their favor, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"It looks like not everyone wants a ceasefire. Moreover, some participants in this process are clearly interested in continuing the hostilities, keeping the situation in such a violent state in hopes that the global political landscape changes in the future," he said after talks with his Yemeni counterpart, Shaya Mohsen al-Zindani.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the Israeli side is openly waiting for the outcome of the election in the United States "in hopes that this news will alleviate the global community’s pressure on Israel in favor of terminating this, as a matter of fact, terrible situation." He recalled that the armed conflict in Gaza is continuing "in violation of international law" and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The Russian minister stressed that like many other countries, Russia condemns the October 7, 2023 Hamas terror attack but it insists that "it is unlawful to respond with collective punishment." He slammed the Israeli top brass’ rhetoric that there are "no civilians in the Gaza Strip, with everyone older than three being a terrorist" as "a dangerous mentality" and called on Israel to refrain from statements "reminiscent of a quite different ideology that the Jews themselves suffered from."

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 after militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion on Israeli territory, killing many Israeli kibbutz residents living near the Gaza border and abducting more than 240 Israelis, including women, children and the elderly. Israel declared a total blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched bombardments of the enclave and some areas in Lebanon and Syria, as well as a ground operation against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Clashes are also reported in the West Bank.