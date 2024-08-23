Ukrainian forces fire over 100 shells at Russia’s Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked eight municipalities of the Belgorod Region with 109 munitions over the past 24 hours, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"In the Graivoronsky urban district, 58 munitions were fired at the settlement of Gorkovsky, the villages of Bezymeno, Golovchino, Kozinka, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, Poroz and Spodariushino during 11 shelling and eight drone attacks. Two private houses, 13 outbuildings and two garages were completely burned. There are power cuts. Three private houses and two outbuildings were also damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The regional head added that air defenses had downed several air targets and two fixed-wing drones over Belgorod. Seven cars, a private house and a wall of one of the enterprises were damaged.

In the Belgorod district, 13 settlements were attacked with five munitions and 13 drones. One civilian was injured. Four private houses, one outbuilding and five cars were damaged. Three drones attacked the territory of the Borisovsky district, two private houses were burned down, one private house and two outbuildings were damaged.

According to the governor's information, two settlements were attacked in the Valuysky and Krasnoyaruzhsky districts with 12 munitions and three drones. There were no consequences. "In the Volokonovsky district <...> 12 munitions were fired in four shelling and two drone attacks. <...> Two passenger cars were damaged. A power line was also damaged," Gladkov said.

Four drones and 22 shells were fired at eight settlements in the Shebekinsky district. "Thirteen private houses, one infrastructure facility, one garage, three passenger cars and a combine harvester were damaged. One civilian was injured," the head of the region added.