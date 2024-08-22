EU issues death sentence to Ukraine, pushing it to suicide — Russian diplomat

BRUSSELS, August 22. /TASS/. The European Union has ultimately sentenced Ukraine to death, pushing it to suicide in order to deliver irreparable damage to Russia, Kirill Logvinov, Russia's acting permanent representative to the EU, told TASS.

Commenting on the latest statement by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who expressed support for the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s borderline Kursk Region and strikes with Western weapons on Russian soil, the diplomat said that the European Union is already at a "transitional stage from a global standoff" with Russia to a "direct military and political confrontation" and that the EU on its own tied the future fate of the European project to the outcome of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

"It seems like Europe’s bureaucrats have been taken off their American leash. Or they got away on their own, linking the future fate of the European project with the outcome of the special military operation," Logvinov said.

"This statement by J. Borrell indicates that the European Union has issued a final death sentence to Ukraine, openly pushing Ukrainians to suicide in order to achieve the West’s geopolitical goal - delivering irreparable harm to Russia in order to subjugate it to globalist interests," the Russian diplomat explained.

He stressed that the European Union is "rapidly morphing into a military bloc." "In actual terms, not only does this mean increasing the production of arms [for Ukraine] but also issuing direct orders on specific targets for their use," the Russian diplomat stressed.

Borrell’s statement

On August 21, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in a phone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba asserted the EU’s support for the Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s borderline Kursk Region and invited Kuleba to Brussels for an informal meeting of EU foreign and defense ministers on August 29-30 to discuss military aid.