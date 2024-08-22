MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted losses on four Ukrainian army brigades in the Kharkov Region, Battlegroup North Spokesman Yaroslav Yakimkin told TASS on Thursday.

"The Battlegroup North continues accomplishing combat objectives in the area of the special military operation. The Battlegroup’s units inflicted losses in the Volchansk and Liptsy directions on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 43rd mechanized, 92nd assault, 36th marine infantry and 13th National Guard brigades in areas near Zolochev, Liptsy and Volchansk," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 100 troops, three motor vehicles, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and two 122mm D-30 howitzers in that frontline area, he specified.