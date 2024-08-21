MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow will not hold talks with Ukraine after Kiev’s attack on the Kursk Region, not until the enemy is completely defeated, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"Everything fell into place after the neo-Nazis carried out this act of terrorism against the Kursk Region. Idle talk about wonderful peace by unauthorized mediators is over. Now, everyone understands - even if no one says it publicly - that there will be no talks until the enemy is completely defeated," he wrote on Telegram.

"In my view, the risk - albeit theoretical - of our country getting trapped in negotiations at some point, showed its face," Medvedev pointed out, adding that he was talking about "the premature and unnecessary peace talks proposed by the international community, which were imposed on the Kiev regime." The Russian Security Council deputy chairman questioned the prospects of such talks, or what results they could produce.

Medvedev also hinted at those behind the attack on the Kursk Region, making unflattering comments about a former British prime minister. "The filthy bastard with a disgusting face and tousled blond hair, who comes from the country where the terrorist operation was prepared, need not celebrate. His country has made things worse for the territory of former Ukraine that it patronizes: there will now be more money thrown down the tube, much more destroyed equipment and far more coffins. Now, let the unfortunate Ukrainian slaves passionately kiss the blood-covered hands of their Anglo-Saxon masters, the necrophiles who are torturing them," the Russian Security Council deputy chief concluded.