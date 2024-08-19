Russian authorities looking into presence of US reporters in Sudzha — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Russian law enforcement officers are probing into what The Washington Post’s reporters are doing in Sudzha in the Kursk Region, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS.

Earlier, the US daily said in a report about the situation in Sudzha that its journalists had traveled to two locations in the borderline Russian region with Ukrainian troops.

"Russian law enforcement officers are looking into the facts surrounding the activity of the US journalists," Zakharova explained.