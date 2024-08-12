Russia urges global community to influence Kiev after attack on nuke plant — diplomat

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Moscow calls on the international community to take urgent measures of influence on Kiev following a Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told Channel One.

"Just remember for how long - for years - Russia has been urging the international community to take urgent measures of influence on the Kiev regime and its Western sponsors," the diplomat pointed out.

According to her, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky "and all those behind him - first and foremost, Washington and London - see nuclear power plants as a tool for terrorist activities, " she noted.

"We saw this when an actual strike was conducted on one of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s facilities," Zakharova said.

The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s authorities reported on August 11 that a Ukrainian drone had hit the cooling towers area. The resulting fire damaged one of the towers. ZNPP Spokesperson Yevgenia Yashina told TASS that it was the first time the nuclear power plant had suffered such significant damage. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts were informed of the incident. Russia’s Rosatom Atomic Energy Corporation said that such actions by Kiev could be considered an act of nuclear terrorism.