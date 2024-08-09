Russian artillery destroys Ukrainian arms depot near Makeyevka in LPR

LUGANSK, August 9. /TASS/. Russian artillery destroyed a Ukrainian arms depot near the settlement of Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

"Northwest of Makeyevka, a field depot of Ukrainian armed formations was destroyed. Aerial reconnaissance uncovered a Ukrainian BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher crew manually loading the weapon. An artillery strike delivered at the target destroyed a field rocket artillery depot and damaged the launcher," the expert said.

The ammunition detonation after the rocket artillery depot destruction "also caused damage to Ukrainian positions" located at heights near Makeyevka, he specified.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on July 21 that Russian troops had liberated the settlement of Rozovka in the LPR. As Marochko told TASS, the northwestern part of the republic’s territory had been actually fully placed under the control of the LPR authorities after the community was taken by Russian troops. Makeyevka is located in the northwest of the LPR.