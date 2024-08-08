Russia and Chad aim to implement agreements reached following Lavrov's visit — MFA

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia and Chad confirmed their intention to strengthen trade, economic and humanitarian cooperation in the spirit of the agreements reached during the working visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to Chad in June, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

That was confirmed at a meeting of Special Representative of the Russian President for the Middle East and African countries, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Chad's Ambassador to Moscow Adam Bechir Mahamoud.

"During the conversation, current issues of further strengthening the traditionally friendly Russian-Chadian relations were discussed. At the same time they confirmed Moscow and N'Djamena's commitment to maintaining an active political dialogue, increasing cooperation in the trade, economic and humanitarian spheres in the spirit of the agreements reached during the working visit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to the Republic of Chad in June," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. The meeting was held at the initiative of the Chadian ambassador.