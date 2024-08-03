Putin congratulates To Lam on being elected Vietnamese Communist Party secretary general

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated Vietnamese President To Lam on being elected secretary general of the Central Committee of the country’s Communist Party.

"Dear Comrade To Lam, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your election as secretary general of the Central Committee of Vietnam’s Communist Party," Putin said in his message published on the Kremlin website.

"I expect that our constructive dialogue and joint work on pressing bilateral and international issues will continue. It is definitely in line with the core interests of the friendly people of Russia and Vietnam and efforts to strengthen security and stability in the Asia-Pacific region," Putin added.

He also emphasized that the outcome of the plenum of the Central Committee of the Vietnamese Communist Party highlighted To Lam’s high authority as it recognized his contribution to ensuring the country’s social and economic development and advancing its positions on the international stage.

The Russian president wished To Lam success in his work as arty leader and head of state, as well as good health and well-being.