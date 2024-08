DONETSK, August 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from key positions near Kleshcheyevka in the Artyomovsk area in the Donetsk People's Republic, a source told TASS.

"The enemy has vacated the key positions near Kleshcheyevka, as well as the heights in this area. They left after sustaining heavy losses," the source said.

He added that the Ukrainian defense on this section of the frontline "gave in."