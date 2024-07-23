More equitable global architecture beckons, but change will take time — Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. It will take quite a long time to build a fairer international order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"We see that a fairer international architecture that would rest on several centers of power is forming quite rapidly by historical standards, but this period will be rather long," he said at a meeting with heads of Russian non-profit organizations.

According to Lavrov, such centers cannot be designated arbitrarily as they emerge "thanks to the objective developments, economic growth, and financial might they acquire through the development of their economies."

Russia and the overwhelming majority of countries stand for an equal, democratic world order based on the principles of the UN Charter, he added.