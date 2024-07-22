US continues attempts at destabilizing countries it doesn’t like — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 22. /TASS/. The United States continue deliberately interfering into domestic affairs of other states seeking to destabilize the situation there, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"We see from today’s speech by the US envoy that interference into the affairs of states they don’t like and attempts at destabilizing the situation there continue to be Washington’s deliberate choice. We are observing consequences of this egoistic policy in the Middle East and not only there," he stressed.

"Despite the declared counterterrorist goals, Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and terrorist groups affiliated with it still have considerable potential in the areas of the illegal military presence of our Western colleagues - on the Euphrates eastern bank and in the al-Tanf area," he said at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria.

"Another seat of terrorism is the Idlib de-escalation zone, which is controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militants whom Washington is trying to spare from any criticism. And the UN humanitarian structures, which continue maintaining direct contacts with militants and are afraid of calling things by their proper names, ae openly playing up to them," he said.

Russia, in his words, insists that "sustainable stabilization in Syria can only be achieved through ending foreign military presence in violation of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity." "We also demand that Israel stop airstrikes on the Syrian territory unconditionally," he added.