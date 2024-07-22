Russian forces eliminate over 9,000 Ukrainian troops at LPR borders in past week — expert

LUGANSK, July 22. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled 39 Ukrainian army counterattacks and destroyed more than 9,000 enemy troops and foreign mercenaries at the borders of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) over the past week, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Monday.

"The analysis of the special military operation over the past week indicates that on July 13-19, 2024, units of the Battlegroups North, South and West repelled 39 enemy counterattacks - an insignificant growth is observed. Over the reporting period, Ukraine’s armed formations lost about 9,220 Ukrainian militants and mercenaries," the military expert said.

Over the past week, Russian forces destroyed 137 field artillery guns, 23 electronic warfare stations, 54 field artillery depots, 7 tanks and more than 140 various combat vehicles of the Ukrainian army, he said.