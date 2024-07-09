Chechen leader says Russian troops to take control of Volchansk in Kharkov Region soon

GROZNY, July 9. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said on Tuesday he was certain that Russian troops would take control of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region soon.

"Under the effective leadership of our dear brother, commander of the Akhmat commando unit and deputy chief of the Main Military-Political Department of the Russian Armed Forces Apty Alaudinov, our fighters keep demonstrating success in crucial areas of the frontline. There are no doubts that the town will come under the control of Russian troops soon," Kadyrov said on his Telegram channel.

In Volchansk, Akhmat forces are delivering artillery fire against enemy shelters located in apartment blocks, he said.

"As is always the case, our guys are fighting with surgical accuracy. The years of training and professionalism have their effect. This cannot be said about the Ukrainian army. Most of the [Ukrainian] soldiers thrown into this meat grinder are mobilized personnel," the Chechnya head said.