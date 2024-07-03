No contact with US after UAVs getting dangerously close to Russian aircraft — Ryabkov

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Moscow will have no contact with the United States after several incidents with American unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) getting dangerously close to Russian aircraft, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"No, there will be no contact," the senior Russian diplomat said, replying to a corresponding question.

The dangerous maneuvers were performed precisely by American UAVs, the high-ranking Russian diplomat stressed.

"Had they been somewhere closer to the state of Texas, there would have been no such [dangerous] approaches," Ryabkov said.