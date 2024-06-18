Russia needs to specify nuclear doctrine over West’s moves — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. An analysis of the West’s behavior in the wake of Russia’s special military operation shows that some parameters of the Russian nuclear doctrine need to be specified, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The latest experience, in particular, that gained in the special military operation and an analysis of the collective West’s behavioral model show that it is necessary to specify some parameters applicable to situations described both in the military doctrine as such and in the fundamentals of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence," the senior Russian diplomat said.

As Ryabkov pointed out, this work "goes on but has not been completed." For the time being, no "time limits, scope or schedules of this work" can be specified, he added.

"In any case, all should understand that we approach this episode with utmost responsibility," he went on to say.

"Our specialists who are responsible for the nuclear component in Russia’s military system primarily seek to ensure that this work should proceed systematically and with maximum responsibility," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

In this context, Ryabkov said he was confident that both Russia’s partners and opponents "understand well the significance that we attach to the nuclear deterrence factor.".