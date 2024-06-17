Kazan to host international Municipal BRICS+ Forum with delegates from 21 nations

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. About 200 mayors, deputy mayors, heads of municipal associations and local government representatives from 21 countries are expected to attend the International Municipal BRICS+ Forum, which will take place on June 21 at Kazan City Hall, the press service for the Kazan Mayor's Office reported to TASS.

"About 200 mayors, deputy mayors, heads of municipal unions and associations of local authorities from 21 countries will come to Kazan to participate in the International Municipal BRICS+ Forum. The forum will be held on June 21 at Kazan City Hall," the press service said.

According to the press service, the biggest delegations will be from China, Iran, India, Brazil and South Africa. Chile and Argentina will attend on behalf of South America. Post-Soviet countries will be represented by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Belarus and Azerbaijan.

"Influential municipal associations and organizations in their countries are expected to attend the forum.. Thus, President of the Brazilian Association of Municipalities Ary Jose Vanazzi (Brazil), President of the South African Local Government Association Bheke Stofile (South Africa), Ethiopian Cities Association Director General Ato Andualem Tenaw Habti (Ethiopia), Secretary General of the Latin American Federation of Cities, Municipalities and Associations of Local Authorities Sergio Arredondo Olvera (Mexico), Secretary General of Asian Mayors Forum Hamidreza Galimzadeh (Iran) and others," the press service reported.

The forum will discuss the creation of a new international organization - the Association of Cities and Municipalities of the BRICS+ countries, select its head, determine the location of the headquarters, outline a work plan and discuss joint projects.

"We will build the activities of the Association of Cities and Municipalities of the BRICS+ countries on the principles of equality, mutually beneficial partnership and respect for the traditions and culture of everyone. There will be no place for political agendas. Our only goal is to be useful to each other. The Association will intensify cooperation in economy, culture, education, ecology, become an important source of useful knowledge, an incentive to study and implement the experience of other cities for the benefit of our residents," the press service quotes the words of Kazan Mayor Ilsur Metshin, who came up with the idea of creating the new organization.

Also within the framework of the forum, agreements on cooperation and twinning between different cities, between associations of local authorities will be signed. Various bilateral working meetings are planned.