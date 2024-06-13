Russia’s strikes pound Ukrainian army, equipment in 103 areas over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russian troops struck Ukrainian army units and military hardware in 103 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces inflicted damage on massed enemy manpower and military equipment in 103 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian troops repel eight Ukrainian counterattacks in Kharkov area over past day

Russian troops repelled eight Ukrainian army counterattacks and inflicted casualties on two enemy brigades in the Kharkov area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units took more advantageous positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 57th motorized infantry and 127th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ternovaya, Volchanskiye Khutora, Tikhoye and Volchansk in the Kharkov Region. They repelled eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 36th marine infantry brigade and 13th National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Kharkov direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 305 personnel, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 450 casualties on Ukrainian army over past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 450 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 115th mechanized and 117th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Krasny Liman, Torskoye and Kirovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 450 personnel, two pickup trucks, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Nota electronic warfare station, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

Russian troops improve frontline positions in Donetsk area over past day

Russian troops repelled a Ukrainian army counterattack and improved their frontline positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units improved their tactical position and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 22nd mechanized, 46th airmobile and 241st territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Ostroye, Belaya Gora and Stenki in the Donetsk People’s Republic. They repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the Ukrainian army’s 10th mountain assault brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to "635 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, six motor vehicles, a UK-made 155mm FH70 howitzer, two 152mm D-20 howitzers and two 122mm D-30 howitzers," it specified.

Russian troops also destroyed seven ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

Russian troops repulse four Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day

Russian troops improved their frontline positions and repulsed four Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 23rd and 47th mechanized, 144th infantry and 109th territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Timofeyevka, Yevgenovka, Rozovka, Novgorodskoye and Karlovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In addition, they repelled four counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 24th and 113th mechanized brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Avdeyevka direction over the past 24 hours amounted to 345 personnel, a German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a US-manufactured MaxxPro armored fighting vehicle, a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer, two 152mm Msta-B howitzers, three 122mm D-30 howitzers and a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, it specified.

Kiev suffers over 150 casualties in south Donetsk area in past day

The Ukrainian army lost more than 150 troops and 2 combat vehicles in battles with Russian forces in the south Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.

Russia’s Battlegroup East units "gained better ground and inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of the 21st National Guard brigade and 125th territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Neskuchnoye and Oktyabr in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The Ukrainian army lost as many as 155 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer," the ministry said.

Russian troops strike three Ukrainian brigades in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian troops inflicted casualties on three Ukrainian army brigades in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized, 128th mountain assault and 15th National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Mirnoye and Novopokrovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 100 personnel, three motor vehicles, a Polish-made 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station, it specified.

Russian air defenses destroy 33 Ukrainian UAVs over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and destroyed four rockets of Vampire and HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems over the past day, the ministry reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 33 unmanned aerial vehicles and four Czech-made Vampire and US-made HIMARS rockets," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 613 Ukrainian warplanes, 276 helicopters, 25,653 unmanned aerial vehicles, 528 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,326 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,337 multiple rocket launchers, 10,393 field artillery guns and mortars and 22,505 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.