North Korean issue to be resolved when Pyongyang is no longer threatened — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. The North Korean issue, including its nuclear program, will be resolved when Pyongyang is no longer threatened, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with heads of international news agencies organized by TASS.

"They [North Koreans] are being threatened, and they respond. Without threats, I think, the nuclear issue will gradually be resolved. But they are facing threats all the time. What else can they do?" he said.

President also added that he believes that North Korea has repeatedly shown its willingness to negotiate, including with the United States.

"In my view, North Korea has repeatedly demonstrated its readiness to negotiate, including with the United States. I think this desire served as a motive for talks between former US President [Donald] Trump and [North Korean leader] Kim Jong Un," Putin said.

"Moreover, the North Koreans agreed not to carry out [nuclear] tests and even dismantled their test site. Not only they gave their consent <…> they actually did it. What did they get in return? The United States unilaterally violated these agreements, violated them openly. <…> So, naturally, the North Koreans walked out of this deal," he added.