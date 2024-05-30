US sanctions cannot disrupt Russian energy resources trade — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The US sanctions are dangerous for the global energy resources market but they will not be able to disrupt Russian trade with partners, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the briefing.

"Unfair and illegitimate practices [of the West] result in disintegration of mechanisms of international energy cooperation worked out during several decades, fragmentation of markets, significant growth of the value of energy resources and inflation pressure as a consequence," the Russian diplomat said. "No public or reiterated threats of the US administration to use illegal unilateral restrictive measures against Russia will force the country to abandon cooperation with partners that is mutually beneficial and fully consistent with norms of international law," she noted.

Russia "is categorically against artificial politicized interference in functional mechanisms of global energy markets," Zakharova noted. "The abuse of the sanction tools by the US will eventually lead to a gradual rejection of using financial and logistical infrastructure of the West by the global community," she concluded.