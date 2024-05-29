Russia to continue efforts to secure hostage release from Gaza — embassy

TEL AVIV, May 29. /TASS/. Russia has been calling for the release of all hostages held in the enclave since the very beginning of the escalation in the Gaza Strip and will continue this work with the concerned parties for the speedy release of people abducted by radicals, the Russian embassy to Israel said in a statement, commenting on the video released on May 28 that shows Russian-Israeli dual citizen Alexander Trufanov among the hostages in Gaza.

"The Russian side carries on the work for prompt return of all the citizens held in the Gaza Strip, including our compatriots Alexander Trufanov, Andrey Kozlov and Alexander Lobanov," the statement said.

"Since the very beginning of the unprecedented escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict zone, Russia has been advocating the release of all the hostages. We are determined to continue to actively work with the concerned parties in the Middle East so as to find an urgent solution to this crucial humanitarian task," the embassy continued.

The diplomats pointed out that "after the tragic events of October 7, 2023, the Russian embassy to Israel has been in constant contact with the families of all the Russian citizens held hostage, including the mother, grandmother and fiancee of Alexander Trufanov."

"We share with them our hope for our compatriot’s return in the shortest possible time," they added.

The Russian embassy recalled that "owing to the consistent efforts of the Russian Foreign Ministry leadership, Russian diplomats and military officials in close cooperation with the Israeli side, the release of three Russian citizens - Roni Krivoi, Irina Tatti and Elena Trufanova, as well as several Israeli citizens - Holocaust survivor Yafa Adar, Alexander Trufanov’s fiancee Sapir Cohen, and Gali Tarshansky, the underage daughter of a Russian citizen, - became possible in the fall of 2023."

Radicals’ attack from Gaza Strip

Tensions flared up in the Middle East after Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip attacked Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents of border settlements and taking over 250 hostages, including women, children and the elderly.

On November 22, Hamas announced an agreement with Israel, which was brokered by Egypt and Qatar, on a humanitarian truce in the Gaza Strip, which came into effect on November 24. Under the deal, women and children under the age of 19 held hostage in the enclave were to be released in return for the release of women and teenagers from Israeli prisons. During the seven-day humanitarian pause, 110 people, who were abducted on October 7, were released from the Gaza Strip, according to Israeli authorities.

On November 30, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the ceasefire was extended in the enclave for another day. However, early on December 1, the IDF blamed Hamas for violating the truce and said that it was resuming combat in the Gaza Strip in response. Fighting has been raging in the enclave since then.