Ukrainian forces step up attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant’s host city — mayor

ENERGODAR, May 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has stepped up attacks on Energodar, the host city of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, the city’s Mayor Eduard Senovoz said.

"It’s hard to say what is the reason for the attacks. This makes no sense. A lot of attacks happened in April, and then there was a lull with few strikes. Last week, attacks intensified again. The Ukrainian armed forces used artillery weapons along with kamikaze drones. Last week, artillery shelling targeted the city’s suburbs, while yesterday, a water facility came under fire, which is an important part of vital infrastructure," the mayor pointed out.

According to Senovoz, today, equipment is "worth its weight in gold," but what’s worse is that civilians suffered injuries.