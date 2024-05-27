Russia, Uzbekistan to continue expanding transport, logistics cooperation — statement

TASHKENT, May 27. /TASS/. Moscow and Tashkent will continue implementing mutually beneficial projects in the area of transport and logistics, according to a joint statement by presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan, Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The parties will continue implementing mutually beneficial projects in the area of transport and logistics, ensure favorable conditions for growth of cargo turnover," according to the document published on the Kremlin’s website.

In this respect it was noted that Putin and Mirziyoyev rated positively the first meeting of the working group on development of the multimodal transport corridor Belarus-Russia-Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan that took place on April 23, 2024 in the Uzbek city of Termez.