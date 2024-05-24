About 20 to 25 states to attend BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting — envoy

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia expects that about 20 to 25 countries will attend the meeting of the BRICS Council of Foreign Ministers in Nizhny Novgorod, including the ten BRICS member states, Russian Ambassador-at-large, Russia’s su-Sherpa at the BRICS Pavel Knyazev told reporters.

"We expect that there will be a total of 20-25 countries at the Council meeting, including BRICS member states," he said.

The envoy noted that Russia currently "receives replies" from friendly countries, invited to the Council meeting.

Previously, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Russia’s Sherpa at the BRICS Sergey Ryabkov said that Russia invited a large group of BRICS friendly countries to the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers in Nizhny Novgorod, which will take place on June 10-11.