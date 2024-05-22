Growing terrorist threat requires collective response from BRICS — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The recent upsurge of the threat of terrorism and challenges in the information space require the BRICS countries search for collective responses, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has said.

"The threat of terrorism, which has become very acute recently, as well as the growing challenges in the information space, stimulate the BRICS members to search for collective responses, including within the framework of specialized mechanisms created in this area," said Ryabkov at the opening of the BRICS Academic Forum.

Russia chairs BRICS in 2024. About 250 events are planned within the framework of its presidency, the centerpiece of which will be the summit in Kazan scheduled for October.

The BRICS group has seen two waves of expansion since its emergence in 2006. In 2011, South Africa joined the original membership, which included Brazil, Russia, India and China. In August 2023, six new members, including Argentina, were invited to join the association. Buenos Aires changed its mind in late December last year.

Five new-comers - Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia began full-fledged work in BRICS on January 1, 2024.