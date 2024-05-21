Russia, Pakistan need to step up intergovernmental commission's work — Lavrov

ASTANA, May 21. /TASS/. As relations between Russia and Pakistan continue to develop, the two countries should give a boost to the intergovernmental commission's economic activity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar.

The conversation took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) ministerial meeting. "We value our bilateral relations, which are developing nicely," Lavrov said. "Our countries' leaders met in Beijing last October," he noted. The minister also praised parliamentary ties.

"Consultations between the ministries are regular," the minister pointed out. "The work of the intergovernmental commission should be intensified in the economic field," Lavrov concluded.