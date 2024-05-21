Moscow-Tokyo relations at record-low since WW II — expert

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Tokyo are at their lowest level in post-war history, but Japan does not pose a military threat to Russia, Dmitry Streltsov, the head of the Department of Asian Studies at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO University) under the Russian Foreign Ministry, has told TASS. He was commenting on the Russian government's termination of the agreement with Japan on cooperation in eliminating nuclear weapons subject to reduction in Russia.

"Now our relations are at their lowest point in the entire post-war history. The fact that we have a number of agreements that were signed already in the post-bipolar period and earlier are losing force is generally natural in the conditions of Russia's current confrontation with the West," the expert said. At the same time, Streltsov pointed out that he "does not see a military threat from Japan."

"Japan’s efforts in the military sphere in recent years were focused precisely on the Chinese track, and not Russia," he explained. "In addition to the nuclear missile threat from the DPRK, Japan in its documents primarily proceeds from the fact that China's military programs, China's growing military potential are seen as a threat, while Russia is not."

According to the expert, "Russia is labeled as some kind of challenge, but not as a military threat to Japan."

"It is too early to say that Japan is going to threaten Russia's Far Eastern borders. I think it's not on the agenda even hypothetically," he concluded.

Everything frozen except energy

The analyst also noted that he did not attach great importance to the termination of the agreement on cooperation in the elimination of nuclear weapons, since such cooperation had already been effectively terminated.

"As for Japan’s assistance to Russia in the disposal of nuclear submarines after the end of the Cold War, then such an agreement is no longer actually in force, because Japan no longer provides practical assistance across the entire spectrum of these agreements," he explained.

Relations between Russia and Japan, according to Streltsov, are almost completely frozen, "with the exception of the narrow energy track, where some activity continues: Russia supplies liquefied natural gas to the Japanese market and Tokyo cannot do without it."

"All other agreements are now either completely terminated or suspended. We have a paused agreement on fishing in border areas. Visa-free exchanges have been terminated," he pointed out. "There is a narrow segment where agreements are still in force. For example, cultural exchanges continue. So do some student exchanges. Tourism is still developing, but all these exchanges are not political in nature.

About the agreement

Last November, the Russian government ordered the termination of the agreement with the Japanese government on cooperation in the elimination of nuclear weapons subject to reduction in Russia, signed in Tokyo on October 13, 1993. On November 21, 2023 the Russian Foreign Ministry notified Japan of the decision made. It was noted that the document would expire six months after the date of notification, i.e. on May 21, 2024.

The purpose of the agreement was to facilitate the safe elimination of nuclear weapons that Moscow was obliged to reduce under bilateral or multilateral treaties, as well as its own unilateral decisions. A special committee was created for this purpose. Within its framework, Moscow and Tokyo identified priority areas for such cooperation, exchanged information and research results, and developed specific cooperation programs.